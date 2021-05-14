Home / Education / News / Delhi government to provide free education to kids who lost parents to COVID
news

Delhi government to provide free education to kids who lost parents to COVID

Delhi government has decided to provide free education to children who lost their parents to COVID19.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Delhi government to provide free education to kids who lost parents to COVID

Delhi government on Friday announced that it will provide free education to kids who lost their parents to COVID. The state government will also bear the expenses of the upbringing of those children along with providing financial assistance to all of them, especially senior citizens, who have lost the only earning member of their family.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today while addressing a press conference. He also tweeted the same on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Many such children whose parents have both died, the Delhi government will bear all the expenses for the education and upbringing of those children. The Delhi government will take care of the elders who lost their home youth.”

Delhi is the third state in the row to announce financial support and free education for children whose parents have died because of COVID19. This week itself, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have also announced providing free education and financial assistance to children orphaned due to COVID19.

Chief Minister of MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state government will provide a pension of 5000/- per month and also free education to such children. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh will bear the education expenses of such children under the scheme, ‘Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Yojna.’

Delhi government on Friday announced that it will provide free education to kids who lost their parents to COVID. The state government will also bear the expenses of the upbringing of those children along with providing financial assistance to all of them, especially senior citizens, who have lost the only earning member of their family.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today while addressing a press conference. He also tweeted the same on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Many such children whose parents have both died, the Delhi government will bear all the expenses for the education and upbringing of those children. The Delhi government will take care of the elders who lost their home youth.”

Delhi is the third state in the row to announce financial support and free education for children whose parents have died because of COVID19. This week itself, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have also announced providing free education and financial assistance to children orphaned due to COVID19.

Chief Minister of MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state government will provide a pension of 5000/- per month and also free education to such children. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh will bear the education expenses of such children under the scheme, ‘Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Yojna.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi government schools arvind kejriwal free education coronavirus covid19

Related Stories

news

Madhya Pradesh: Free education, pension to kids orphaned due to COVID-19

PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:47 PM IST
news

Chhattisgarh govt to pay for education of children orphaned due to COVID-19

PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 09:03 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry

Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead

Chicago cat jumps from 5-story building to escape fire, walks off

Mumbai Police shares post inspired by Harry Potter to spread this message
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP