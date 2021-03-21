Home / Education / News / Delhi govt launches 'Education Mentoring Programme' for girls of class 9-12
news

Delhi govt launches 'Education Mentoring Programme' for girls of class 9-12

The Delhi Government launched the programme" through its "Youth for Education" initiative, which focuses on mentoring girls studying in grades 9 to 12.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Representational image. (HT photo)

Over 200 students from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technological University for Women will mentor 1,000 girl students of Delhi government schools in grades 9 to 12 under the AAP dispensation's "Education Mentoring Programme" launched on Saturday.

The Delhi Government launched the programme" through its "Youth for Education" initiative, which focuses on mentoring girls studying in grades 9 to 12.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, BTech, MTech, PhD and MBA students of the university will mentor these students. Initially 200 students will mentor 1,000 students, he said.

"Our world is becoming a knowledge economy, with dedicated research and innovation quickly becoming key to progress.

"Although our nation is seeing some major innovations in every field of work, these innovations are mostly led by men. The participation of women is abysmal when it comes to innovation, especially in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), he said.

He said with the Education Mentoring Programme, the Delhi government wants to empower students of Delhi in the fields of STEM.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Schools in Tamil Nadu to be shut from March 22 due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Chinese and Indians account for 47% of international students in US: Report

Covid-19: Schools in Puducherry to be shut from March 22 till May 31

Now, working professionals can pursue MBA from IIM Sambalpur

"We want our students, especially our girls, to receive the right guidance, which will help them build sustainable innovations. It is our vision that our girls equally dominate the STEM sector," Sisodia said.

Under the Education Mentoring Programme, each IGDTUW mentor will guide five girls studying in grades 9 to 12, clearing their doubts related to careers in STEM, share strategies for clearing entrance exams, support in accessing learning resources and motivate them as they transition from school to colleges and careers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi government schools delhi government delhi technological university deputy cm manish sisodia
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP