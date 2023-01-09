Delhi schools closed for all due to extreme cold, remedial classes cancelled

The Delhi government on Sunday announced that ongoing remedial classes for students of Class 9 to Class 12 are suspended with immediate effect in view of the extreme cold wave in the national capital.

However, practical exams, internal assessments and project works for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam candidates will continue as per schedule announced by the board, Delhi Directorate of Education said in its circular dated January 8.

With this, Delhi schools are closed for all students, except for board exam students. Earlier, the Delhi DoE had announced winter vacation from January 1 to 15.

“All government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed for winter vacation from January 1, 2023, to January 15, 2023,” DoE had said.

"To revise the syllabus and to enhance the learning level academic performance of the students, remedial classes will be held for classes 9 to 12. These classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view," it added.

Amid the ongoing cold wave, many north Indian states have announced school holidays for their students.

As reported by news agency ANI, all schools in Lucknow up to Class 8 will remain shut till January 14.

The state government notice said that online classes would be conducted for students from classes 9 to 12 and in case the classes will not be conducted due to any reason holiday till January 11 will be declared. Pre-board practical classes will run from 10 am to 2 pm, ANI reported.

Recently, sate governments of Bihar and Jharkhand have also announced school holidays due to the ongoing cold wave.

(With inputs from agencies)