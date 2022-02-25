Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Delhi schools to function fully offline from April 1, fines for not wearing mask
news

Delhi schools to function fully offline from April 1, fines for not wearing mask

 As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the national capital, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) withdrew several restrictions and with that, the offline classes in all schools will resume from April 1 onwards.
Delhi: Schools to function fully offline from April 1(File Photo / PTI)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ANI |

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the national capital, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) withdrew several restrictions and with that, the offline classes in all schools will resume from April 1 onwards.

Delhi Chief Minister advised all to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and highlighted that fines for not wearing masks have been reduced to 500 in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "DDMA withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves as people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from April 1. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to 500. All should continue following COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour. The government will keep a strict watch."

On Thursday, Delhi reported 556 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths, as per the state health bulletin.

The DDMA convened a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present in the meeting. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi school reopening delhi school
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP