Delhi schools to remain closed for offline classes till further orders: DoE

Schools in Delhi will remain closed till further orders, the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi said on Sunday, November 21. On November 13, the Delhi government had ordered closure of schools till November 20 in view of the severe air pollution. On November 17, it had extended the suspension of in-person classes till further orders.

“…all the Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will remain closed till further orders. However, Online teaching learning activities and the examinations for Board classes would be conducted as per guidelines issued earlier,” the official order released by the DoE says.

“All the Heads of Schools are hereby directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents,” it adds.

As of Sunday morning, Delhi's overall air quality continued to remain in the "very poor" category while authorities have forecast that AQI in Delhi is likely to improve due to relatively strong winds. On Saturday morning, the AQI in the national capital was recorded at 377 in the morning and 374 in the evening. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", between 51 and 100 "satisfactory", between 101 and 200 "moderate", between 201 and 300 "poor", between 301 and 400 "very poor", and betwee401 and 500 "severe".

