Delhi schools to reopen for primary classes from November 9: Minister Gopal Rai

The Delhi government on Monday decided to reopen primary classes from November 9 and revoke the order asking 50 per cent of its staff to work from home in view of improvement in the city's air quality.

At a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said there has been a rapid improvement in the air pollution situation in Delhi and farm fires have also reduced.

"Therefore, it has been decided to lift the curbs imposed under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan in compliance with the direction from the Commission for Air Quality Management," he said.

"Primary schools will reopen from November 9 and the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home is being revoked," the minister said.

As the air pollution in Delhi-NCR ameliorated over the last two days, the Centre's air quality panel Sunday directed authorities to lift the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles in the region and the entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

The CAQM order recommending the restrictions was issued on Thursday.

High pollution levels had prompted the Delhi government to announce additional measures on Friday, including the closure of primary schools from Saturday and work from home for 50 per cent of its staff.

The 24-hour average air quality index of Delhi improved from 447 on Friday to 381 on Saturday and further to 339 on Sunday, primarily due to favourable wind speed and a drop in the contribution of stubble burning.

