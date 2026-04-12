Kannur , Police have launched a probe against faculty members of Kannur Dental College after a first-year student died after falling from a building in a suspected suicide, officials said on Sunday.

Dental student death: Probe against faculty after harassment allegations

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Chakkarakkal police, who registered a case of unnatural death, initiated the probe after the parents and friends of the deceased alleged that he had been subjected to emotional harassment by faculty members.

The deceased has been identified as Nithin Raj RL , a native of Uzhamalackal, Puthukulangara, Thiruvananthapuram and a first-year BDS student of the college located in Anjarakandy here.

According to police, Raj was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from the building on the afternoon of April 10. Though he was rushed to the medical college and given treatment, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the college initiated an internal inquiry and on Saturday suspended Dental Anatomy Department Head MK Ram and Associate Professor KT Sangeetha Nambiar.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Raj had sent an audio message to his friends alleging harassment by faculty members, including threats of physical assault and academic repercussions such as reducing his marks in examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Raj had sent an audio message to his friends alleging harassment by faculty members, including threats of physical assault and academic repercussions such as reducing his marks in examinations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials at Chakkarakkal police station said a detailed probe is underway into the incident, with digital evidence being collected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials at Chakkarakkal police station said a detailed probe is underway into the incident, with digital evidence being collected. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also, statements by Raj's classmates, college authorities and family members will be recorded soon, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also, statements by Raj's classmates, college authorities and family members will be recorded soon, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Raj's father Rajan told reporters that his son was emotionally and "verbally harassed" by teachers over his dark complexion and poor family background. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raj's father Rajan told reporters that his son was emotionally and "verbally harassed" by teachers over his dark complexion and poor family background. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "He worked hard without any support to secure admission on a merit seat in the dental college. But he was harassed by faculty over his caste and colour. They also threatened to harm him academically," Rajan claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He worked hard without any support to secure admission on a merit seat in the dental college. But he was harassed by faculty over his caste and colour. They also threatened to harm him academically," Rajan claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajan said that they have lodged a complaint against the faculty members with the police and are expecting a fair probe into the death of his son.

Nikitha, the sister of Raj, said that he had faced repeated harassment based on caste and colour.

She claimed that Raj had filed a complaint with the college principal, but no action was taken.

"He used to tell us about such discrimination and harassment regularly. He was once called to the staff room where he was severely harassed," she alleged.

The sister also claimed that Raj was once called a "slum dog" in the classroom in front of other students by a faculty member.

"Once, when the harassment became unbearable, he reacted, after which the verbal abuse intensified," she added.

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When contacted, college authorities told PTI that two faculty members had been suspended and that they were cooperating with the police investigation.

"We will fully cooperate with the investigation and share all details. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the police probe," an official said.

The body of Raj was brought to his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, and the cremation is expected to be held in the afternoon.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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