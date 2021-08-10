Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dr. R. Velraj appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Anna University
Dr. R. Velraj appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Anna University

Dr. R. Velraj has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, Chennai. The Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit handed over the appointment letter to him on Tuesday.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 06:23 PM IST
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 06:23 PM IST

Dr. R. Velraj has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, Chennai. The Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit handed over the appointment letter to him on Tuesday.

According to an official statement from the Raj Bhavan, R. Velraj will serve for a period of three years with effect from the date of his assumption of office.

He has 33 years of teaching experience and has served as Director, Institute for Energy Studies Anna University, Chennai, and Director, Anna University-FRG Institute for CAD/CAM and is presently working as the Professor, Institute of Energy Studies in the university.

Along with 2 patents, 6 MoUs, 193 research publications, and over 10,000 citations, the newly appointed Vice Chancellor has guided 33 PhD scholars and 2 MS students. He has executed 15 research projects worth of 17.85 crore.

"He is familiar with the University Administration having 14 years of administrative experience as Director, Deputy Director and Head of the Division. Besides, he has also functioned as Member of Board of Studies, Member of Academic Council in Anna University and various Educational Institutions," an official statement said.

anna university chennai
