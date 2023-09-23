DUSU Elections Result 2023 live updates: ABVP wins 3 posts, NSUI wins VP post, Tushar Dedha elected President
- DUSU election 2023 latest updates: Tushar Dedha from ABVP wins president's post.
The BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP won three seats (president, secretary, joint secretary). National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the vice president post in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections 2023.
Tushar Dedha from the ABBP won the president's post. Abhi Dahiya from the NSUI won the vice president post. Aprajita from ABVP won the secretary post and Sachin Basla won the Joint Sectray post.
The DUSU election was conducted on September 22 after a gap of three years. The DUSU elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.
DUSU election vote share in 2023: 42%
DUSU election vote share in 2019: 39.90%
Dusu election vote share in 2018: 44.46%
DUSU election vote share in 2027: 42.8%
Tushar Dedha from ABVP (president): 23,460 votes
Abhi Dahiya from NSUI( vice president): 22,331 votes
Sachin Baisla from ABVP (joint secretary): 24,955
Aprajita from ABVP ( secretary): 24, 534
The ABVP, Congress-affiliated NSUI, CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the CPI(ML)-Liberation-linked All India Students' Association (AISA) had fielded candidates for all four central posts.
