Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal resigns citing health reasons
news

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal resigns citing health reasons

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has resigned from his position citing health reasons ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has resigned from his post citing health reasons.(HT_PRINT-prepub/ File)

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has resigned from his post citing health reasons.

Ramesh Pokhriyal was a Lok Sabha MP from Uttarakhand’s Haridwar parliamentary seat. He served the Ministry of HRD from May 31, 2019, to July 2020, after which the name of the Ministry was changed to Education Ministry.

Before taking up the HRD Ministry’s position, he served as the fifth Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2009 to 2011 and served as a member of the Lok Sabha’s seventeenth session and the chairman of the Assurance Committee.

A day before his resignation, the Education Minister announced the JEE Main Exam 2021 dates for Session 3 and Session 4. The JEE Main examination will be conducted in July-August for both sessions.

Apart from Education Minister, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debashree Chaudhari also resigned ahead of the Union Cabinet reshuffle. As per the ANI report, 43 leaders will take oath as Union Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion to be held later today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union hrd minister ramesh pokhriyal education minister cabinet reshuffle

Related Stories

competitive exams

After JEE Main schedule is finalised, students await NEET date

UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 03:06 PM IST
competitive exams

JEE Main Exam 2021: Exam dates released on nta.ac.in, check imp guidelines

PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:34 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Pastry chef’s chocolate Statue of Liberty leaves netizens drooling. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares astounding pic of natural pool, mesmerises netizens

Clip of little boy asking people to wear masks in Dharamshala goes viral

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP