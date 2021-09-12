Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Efforts being made to increase 300 MBBS seats in state: Rajasthan government
Efforts being made to increase 300 MBBS seats in state: Rajasthan government

Efforts are being made to increase 300 MBBS seats in Rajasthan soon, the government has said in an official statement on Friday. In the year 2022, new medical colleges will be set up in Sriganganagar, Chittorgarh and Dholpur, it has added.
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 05:08 PM IST
In a virtual meeting held in Jaipur, on Friday, Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galaria has said that the construction work of three new Government Medical Colleges in Sri Ganganagar, Chittorgarh and Dholpur is in progress. He further said that efforts are being made to start MBBS course in these three medical colleges from the next session.

Medical Education Commissioner Shivangi Swarnakar said before the commencement of the new session in May, a team of National Medical Commission will inspect the new college. Efforts will be made to complete the inspection work by April, she said.

At present there are 2,830 MBBS seats in government medical colleges in the state. The first session of new medical colleges can be started with 100 seats per college, it was decided in the meeting.

In a tweet, originally in Hindi, Rajasthan government has said, “Under the chairmanship of Medical Education Secretary Shri Vaibhav Galaria, a virtual meeting was organized at Medical Education Building. In the meeting, the Medical Education Secretary informed that soon efforts are being made to increase 300 MBBS seats in Rajasthan."

