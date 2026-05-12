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FAIMA demands time-bound probe, strict accountability in NEET paper 'leak'

FAIMA demands time-bound probe, strict accountability in NEET paper 'leak'

Published on: May 12, 2026 03:28 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Federation of All India Medical Association on Tuesday demanded a time-bound probe and strict accountability of those behind the alleged leak of NEET-UG exam paper and its subsequent cancellation.

FAIMA demands time-bound probe, strict accountability in NEET paper 'leak'

FAIMA said the incident "shattered the trust of lakhs of sincere aspirants" who had devoted years of hard work and sacrifice to prepare for the country's biggest medical entrance exam.

"Such repeated failures expose serious gaps in the system responsible for conducting one of the country's most important examinations," FAIMA national chairperson Dr Jaideep Kumar Choudhary said.

The association condemned any act compromising "merit, transparency and fairness in medical education" and called for an "immediate, impartial and time-bound investigation" into the matter.

"We demand strict accountability and exemplary punishment for every individual or organisation involved," the statement, quoting Choudhary, said.

"The future of healthcare in India cannot be placed at the mercy of corruption, organised exam mafias or administrative negligence," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Home / Education News / education news / FAIMA demands time-bound probe, strict accountability in NEET paper 'leak'
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