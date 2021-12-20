Fake jobs offered in name of Skill Development Ministry: Govt fact check

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A website claiming to be associated with the Ministry of Skill Development has been proved fake by the government fact checking agency, PIB Fact Check.
Published on Dec 20, 2021
New Delhi

A website claiming to be associated with the Ministry of Skill Development has been proved fake by the government fact checking agency, PIB Fact Check. The agency on Saturday has warned job seekers against the fraudulent website which is asking for 1,645 as an application fee for recruitment in government projects. 

“A #Fake website 'http://rashtriyaunnatikendra.org' is claiming to be associated with the 'Ministry of Skill Development' and is asking for 1645 as an application fee for recruitment in govt. projects #PIBFactCheck @MSDESkillIndia is not linked to this organisation/website in any way,” PIB Fact Check has said in a tweet.

It has shared a screenshot of the fake website.

Government recruitment notices are notified through the official websites which are owned, designed and developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Job notices are also tweeted through the official Twitter handles of the organisation.

Job advertisements are also printed on the weekly editions of the Employment Newspaper.

