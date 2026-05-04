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Fake MBBS admissions racket busted, 18 NEET aspirants rescued; 4 fraudsters held

Fake MBBS admissions racket busted, 18 NEET aspirants rescued; 4 fraudsters held

Updated on: May 04, 2026 06:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Delhi Police busted an organised racket that allegedly duped NEET aspirants and their families by promising guaranteed MBBS admissions and arrested four people, including the suspected mastermind and a doctor, an official said on Monday.

Fake MBBS admissions racket busted, 18 NEET aspirants rescued; 4 fraudsters held(Hindustan Times)

Eighteen students, which included minors, were rescued from the alleged fraudsters, who had taken them to undisclosed locations on the pretext of providing "exam questions" -- ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination on May 3, police said.

The "fake" question papers were allegedly created using previous years' material and coaching institute content.

They allegedly demanded 20 to 30 lakh from families of the students and took a token payment, claiming to get them guaranteed seats in medical colleges.

The action was initiated following specific input received on May 2 from Surat Police about a suspect operating from Delhi and claiming to facilitate medical admissions through NEET. Technical surveillance led investigators to Mahipalpur Extension, where multiple hotels were searched.

Police said the gang had devised a well-planned modus operandi to exploit the aspirations of medical aspirants. Jaiswal allegedly conceptualised the scheme, while Alam prepared fake question papers using previous years' material and coaching institute content. Singh arranged logistics and accommodation, and Patel acted as a broker to approach families.

The accused allegedly demanded 20 to 30 lakh from each applicant and collected token payments, documents and cheques as part of the fraud.

During the operation, police recovered 149 pages of purported question-answer material, three blank signed cheques belonging to victims, and other incriminating documents.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network.

 
delhi police education
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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