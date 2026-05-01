New Delhi, The Film and Television Institute of India will re-conduct its entrance examination for all candidates to ensure a uniform, fair process and to provide a level playing field following "some operational deficiencies and a major disruption" at a Delhi centre recently.

Film and Television Institute of India to re-conduct entrance exam

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The FTII, Pune, in a statement, said that based on the findings and recommendations of a committee constituted to examine the April 26 FTII entrance examination , the institute will re-conduct the examination for all candidates across all papers.

"The decision for a full re-examination at the national level is taken to ensure a uniform, fair, and credible assessment process and to provide a level playing field to all candidates, given concerns about the overall perception of fairness and integrity of the examination process due to some operational deficiencies and a major disruption at the Delhi centre which led to the cancellation of the exam at that centre."

The FTII said candidates do not need to complete any further registration formalities; their existing data will apply to the re-examination.

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{{^usCountry}} The official website will separately notify them of the detailed re-examination schedule and issuance of admit cards at least one month in advance so they can make necessary arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official website will separately notify them of the detailed re-examination schedule and issuance of admit cards at least one month in advance so they can make necessary arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The institute regrets the inconvenience caused to candidates and assures that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure a smooth, transparent, and fair conduct of the re-examination," it said, adding that for any queries, candidates may contact the Office of the Controller of Examinations and visit the website regularly for updates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The institute regrets the inconvenience caused to candidates and assures that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure a smooth, transparent, and fair conduct of the re-examination," it said, adding that for any queries, candidates may contact the Office of the Controller of Examinations and visit the website regularly for updates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Apr 26, the FTII administration cancelled the examination at a specific building in Delhi after a few students entered the strong room, manhandled staff, and caused a law-and-order situation due to a delay in paper distribution, official sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Apr 26, the FTII administration cancelled the examination at a specific building in Delhi after a few students entered the strong room, manhandled staff, and caused a law-and-order situation due to a delay in paper distribution, official sources said. {{/usCountry}}

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In an emergency meeting that day with the examination agency and the centre in charge, the FTII administration cancelled the examination for candidates in that specific building.

Police and the FTII observer were on the site.

During the second shift, the FTII observer noted concerns raised by a few candidates and the second-shift examination for that specific building was also cancelled.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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