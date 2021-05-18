Free employability training for young adults with Autism disorder

The Centre for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE), a non-profit organisation in Thiruvananthapuram, is launching a free employability training programme in July and August for young adults with autism.

According to a statement, the programme is aimed to equip young adults on the Autism Spectrum, aged 18-24 years and have finished plus-two level of school education, with the skills required to be employable. The course comprises 4-6 months of Life skills, communication skills and social skills training by an interdisciplinary team of psychologist, occupational therapist and speech language pathologist, followed by 3-6 months of job-specific training, and 3-4 months of onsite apprenticeship, it said.

The session would be at the CADRRE centre at Sasthamangalam in Thiruvananthapuram. This programme, supported by funds raised by CADRRE from donations and CSR support from well-wishers, would be free- of-cost to deserving families. Young adults with Autism who are interested in registering for this programme should send in their biodata along with the Disability Certificate (if available), and a short note on "my dream job" by e-mail to info@cadrre.org or ninfo@cadrre.org.

The last date to email the application is 15 June, 2021. The NGO has been conducting for the last four years a full day intervention programme in a school setting for children with Autism, belonging to the age group 2-16 years by an interdisciplinary team of expert Occupational Therapists, Speech Language Pathologists, Psychologists, Special Educators and Academic, Art and Music teachers.

The CADRRE is a not-for-profit organisation founded with the aim of transforming the lives of children affected with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Autism is a neuro-developmental disorder of variable severity, characterized by difficulty in social interaction and communication and by restricted or repetitive patterns of thought and behaviour, signs of which begin during early childhood and usually last throughout a persons life.

The Government of India recognized Autism as a disorder in 2001. It is estimated that there are over 1 crore individuals on the Autism spectrum in India. Studies show that most of the individuals on the spectrum are unable to find meaningful employment and the young adult autism population faces significant, additional challenges to employment beyond those faced by many other disability populations. With disproportionately high unemployment rate, getting trained in life skills, communication skills and soft skills is key to obtaining and maintaining employment for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders, the statement added.

