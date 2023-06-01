GRE General Test will take about half the time of current test from September: ETS

Education Testing services (ETS) on Thursday announced that GRE General Test will take less than two hours to complete- roughly half the time of the current test from September this year onwards.

GRE General Test will take about half the time of current test from Sept: ETS

In a press release issued, ETS said that the GRE General Test will take less than two hours to complete. This makes the GRE General Test the shortest test among graduate, business, and law school admissions.

The organisation has introduced changes in the test that includes- removal of the “Analyze an Argument” task in the Analytical Writing section, reduced number of questions in the Quantitative and Verbal Reasoning sections and removal of the unscored section, as per the press statement.

Along with change in exam duration, the test results will also be announced faster. As per the statement, the official scores will be available in 8 to 10 days.

The appearing candidates can check the GRE test prep resources and practice tests designed for the newer streamlined test from September 2023 onwards. Since the shorter test has the same question types takers can continue to use the existing Official GRE Prep materials.

GRE General Test score is used for admission to graduate and professional programs, including business and law. For more related details candidates can check the official website- ets.org.

