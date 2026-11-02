The Gujarat government has introduced new regulations mandating mental health support mechanisms in secondary and higher secondary schools as part of efforts to address student stress and prevent suicides, including dedicated wellness teams, peer-support systems and qualified counsellors.

Gujarat govt mandates mental health support, counsellors in schools to prevent student suicides (REUTERS)

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The provisions, introduced under the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Regulations 1974, will apply to Classes 9 to 12 in schools affiliated with the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), a state government release said on Sunday.

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The state government said the decision aims to ensure students' mental well-being receives as much attention as their academic performance, amid concerns over examination pressure, competition for marks, excessive social media use, family expectations and anxiety about the future.

The regulations have been framed in accordance with guidelines and directives issued by the Supreme Court on students' mental health and suicide prevention.

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The state has also adopted the UMMEED (Understand, Motivate, Manage, Empathise, Empower and Develop) guidelines developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as a reference framework.

"Under the new rules, every school offering Classes 9 to 12 must constitute a School Wellness Team (SWT) at the beginning of each academic year. The team's functioning will be reviewed annually. The school principal will head the team, while a counsellor or designated teacher will serve as its coordinator," the release said.

The team will also include one teacher each from the secondary and higher secondary sections, a School Management Committee representative, a non-teaching staff member and two student peer leaders, called 'Mano-Mitra', representing the two sections, it added.

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The teams will be trained to safeguard students' emotional well-being, identify signs of mental distress and respond promptly to suicide risks and other emergencies.

The government has also made the appointment of at least one qualified counsellor, psychologist or social worker trained in child and adolescent mental health mandatory in schools with 100 or more students.

Schools with fewer than 100 students must establish formal referral arrangements with external mental health professionals, nearby community and primary health centres, the District Mental Health Programme and Tele-MANAS services, it said.

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Under the Mano-Mitra initiative, selected students will provide initial emotional support to their peers and guide those requiring assistance towards appropriate support services.

The regulations also require schools to provide additional mentoring or counselling during critical periods, including board examinations, result announcements and transitions from Class 8 to 9 and Class 10 to 11.

In a move to discourage unhealthy academic competition, schools will be prohibited from segregating students on the basis of examination results or marks, publicly humiliating them or comparing them with other students in ways that could cause emotional distress, the release said.

Schools must instead promote an environment based on equality, dignity, encouragement and cooperation. They will also be required to organise activities such as Yoga, meditation, art, music, gardening, dance and sports to support students' mental well-being.

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Students must have confidential and accessible channels to share their concerns with counsellors or designated teachers. Schools will also be required to provide suggestion boxes and prominently display child helpline numbers and School Wellness Team contact details.

The regulations mandate that all teaching and non-teaching staff undergo training by certified mental health professionals at least twice a year.

Schools must put in place procedures for psychological first aid, identification of warning signs, response to self-harm and referral to appropriate services.

The rules state that any indication of self-harm, suicidal thoughts or severe mental distress must be addressed immediately. A student who attempts suicide or engages in self-harm must never be left alone, and appropriate medical or emergency assistance must be arranged without delay.

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Schools must maintain strict confidentiality of students' mental health information and counselling records, sharing such details only with authorised persons directly involved in their safety, treatment or welfare.

The new framework also requires schools to establish confidential grievance redressal mechanisms to address bullying, cyberbullying, ragging, sexual harassment and discrimination on grounds including caste, gender, religion, language, socio-economic status and disability.

Failure by a school to take timely and appropriate action despite being aware, or reasonably expected to be aware, of a risk situation may be treated as institutional culpability if it is found to have significantly contributed to serious harm, self-harm or a student's suicide. Disciplinary or legal action may follow under applicable laws.

The regulations also provide for regular career guidance to help students explore educational, vocational, skill-based and entrepreneurship opportunities, thereby reducing academic and career-related pressure.

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A district-level monitoring committee, headed by the District Collector, will oversee implementation, review complaints and serious incidents, and recommend corrective measures. Compliance with the committee's directives will be mandatory for schools, the government release said.