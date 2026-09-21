Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the government has surveyed schools across the state and identified 150 schools whose buildings will be reconstructed at ₹400 crore.

Haryana to reconstruct 150 schools at ₹400 cr: CM Saini

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The youth of Haryana, after receiving quality education in better school buildings, will play an important role in fulfilling the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', he said, adding that the government has released ₹400 crore for taking up the construction of these buildings.

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Speaking at a programme in the Ladwa Assembly constituency, Saini announced ₹21 lakh for development works in village Bir Kheri and ₹2 lakh for books for the village library.

He also announced ₹50 lakh for construction of a community centre in village Anthedi and also announced beautification works at the cremation ground.

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{{^usCountry}} Attacking Congress, Saini said that during the Congress government, people in the state had to wait for several days even to get electricity. However, the present government has ensured 24-hour power supply to every village. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attacking Congress, Saini said that during the Congress government, people in the state had to wait for several days even to get electricity. However, the present government has ensured 24-hour power supply to every village. {{/usCountry}}

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He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is providing free 2-KW solar panels to families with an annual income of up to ₹1.80 lakh. As a result, electricity bills of these households have been reduced to zero.

He said that, in fulfilling its electoral commitments, the government is providing free dialysis to kidney patients. Similarly, treatment of up to ₹5 lakh is being provided free of cost under the Ayushman scheme.

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These initiatives have strengthened the poor and people at the bottom of Haryana's socio-economic pyramid. In addition, colleges have been established at every 20-km distance, he said.

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Under the ongoing month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' in the state, various departments set up stalls in Kalirano and Sultanpur villages, where public grievances were heard and applications were received from eligible beneficiaries for various government schemes.

During the programmes, various departments, including the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission and Animal Husbandry Department, set up stalls and informed the public about schemes and services related to their respective departments.