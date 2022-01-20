Higher ranks than last year in UG medical state provisional merit list

Nearly five months after the entrance test was conducted, the much awaited state provisional merit list for undergraduate health science courses was announced late on Wednesday with eligible candidates noticing their state ranks are higher than last year. The state common entrance test (CET) cell is scheduled to release seat matrix (intake capacity) for UG medical and dental courses today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Last year, a student with all India rank (AIR) in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) of 2,700 managed a state rank of 270. This year, however, the same state rank has gone to someone with AIR 2,500. This is good news for state students," said Ruiee Kapoor, activist fighting for the rights of medical aspirants.

State provisional merit list considers the applications of eligible candidates (who registered between December 30 and January 17) and ranks them according to their NEET-UG score for admissions to 85% seats under the state quota in government medical and private medical colleges in Maharashtra.

NEET-UG exams were conducted in September 2021 and the results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 1. A four month stay on admissions was vacated by the Supreme Court in the first week of January 2022, giving a go-ahead to state government admission authorities to start the process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra CET cell concluded pre-admission registrations on January 17 and accepted applications of 59,437 candidates their year--nearly 5,000 registrations lower than what was registered for the same courses last year in the state.

"Delay in admissions has made a big difference to the process this year. Fewer students have applied for seats and this has pushed the chances of existing students at bagging a seat at an institute of their choice. There's a good chance that the top few ranks in the state list will go through to AIQ seats as well, which leaves more seats for the rest in state quota," said a senior official from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

Seat matrix for undergraduate medical (MBBS) and undergraduate dental (BDS) courses will be released on January 20. Eligible candidates can start filling out their preference forms between January 21 and 28. The first seat allotment list for the 2021-22 academic year for MBBS and BDS will be released on January 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shreya Bhandary Shreya Bhandary is a Special Correspondent covering higher education for Hindustan Times, Mumbai. Her work revolves around finding loopholes in the current education system and highlighting the good and the bad in higher education institutes in and around Mumbai....view detail