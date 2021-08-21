Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HSNC Univ releases first UG degree merit list, cutoffs rise 2-4% points

Two days after the University of Mumbai released the first merit list for undergraduate degree courses across their affiliated colleges, Churchgate-based HR and KC colleges released their respective merit lists on Friday. Both colleges are popular destinations for commerce, science and arts students from the city and around the country and the high class 12 scores showed in the overall cutoffs of the first merit lists in both institutes.
By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
“We are noticing anywhere between three to five percent point increase in cut-offs across courses this year compared to last. Courses in the science stream have witnessed 5-10% point hike this year,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal KC College. Starting 2020-21, both colleges that form part of the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate University (HSNCU) along with Bombay Teachers’ Training College, conduct admissions on a separate schedule.

At KC College the FYBCom list ended at 96.15% up from 93% recorded last year. The overall demand for FYBA pushed the cutoffs by less than a percent point. Similarly in HR College, FYBCom list ended at 97% this year, two percent points higher than last time. Self-financed courses in both colleges remained high in demand with cutoffs for courses like BCom in Banking and Insurance (BBI), BCom in Accounting and Finance (BAF), BA in Media and Mass Communication (BAMMC), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS) remaining over 93-95% across courses in both institutes.

