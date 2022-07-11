IGNOU launches its flagship MAJMC programme in Hindi and Tamil

School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS) of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched its flagship programme of MA in Journalism and mass communication (MAJMC) in Hindi and Tamil. The programme is already being offered in English language in both Online and Open & Distance Learning modes by the University.

The programme was launched in the light of National Educational Policy 2020 in which it was recommended to facilitate the teaching-learning process in various Indian languages.

According to a press release issued by the varsity, Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU launched the MAJMC programme in hybrid mode.

The Vice- Chancellor and other distinguished guests, who were present in the launch ceremony through virtual/ physical mode, talked about the need of having more programmes in other Indian languages as recommended in the NEP 2020.

In his presidential address, the VC also laid stress on the teaching-learning process to be in student’s own mother tongue for better and effective learning outcomes.

For more details visit the official website ignou.ac.in.

