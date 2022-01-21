Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021 date released on ignou.ac.in, notice here
news

IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021 date released on ignou.ac.in, notice here

IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021 date has been released. Candidates can check the exam date through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 
IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021 date released on ignou.ac.in, notice here
Published on Jan 21, 2022 10:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Exam 2021 date. The Indira Gandhi National Open University Ph.D. examination will be conducted on February 24, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 

The &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt; reads, “In continuation to the Public Notice dated 7 January 2022 regarding extension of registration date of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Ph.D.) Entrance Examination 2021 for admission to various Ph.D. Courses for the Academic Session 2021-22, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency ( NTA) will now be conducting IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 Entrance Examination on 24 February 2022.” 

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on January 16, 2022, which was postponed. The duration of the exam is 180 minutes and the timing of the exam is 10 am to 1 pm. The question paper will comprise 100 questions and the medium of paper will be in Hindi or English. There is no negative marking in the exam. Each question will carry 4 marks. 

RELATED STORIES

Those who secure at least 50% marks in the Entrance Test will be shortlisted for the interview in order of merit, subject to the maximum limit of five times of the available seats.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou education
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP