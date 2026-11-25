The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has concluded its summer placement process for the Postgraduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2026-27. This placement season witnessed job offers from the biggest companies to 414 students across 27 cohorts.
More than 160 firms participated in the summer placement process, which offered more than 230 roles across sectors. The institute also saw the participation of over 55 new companies this year, along with an increase in the number of roles offered by several long-standing recruiters.
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The firms were grouped into cohorts, and each cohort was invited to campus in one of three clusters. Offers were made on 23, 27 and 30 October 2026 for Clusters 1, 2 and 3, respectively.{{/usCountry}}
The firms were grouped into cohorts, and each cohort was invited to campus in one of three clusters. Offers were made on 23, 27 and 30 October 2026 for Clusters 1, 2 and 3, respectively.{{/usCountry}}
The top recruiters in management consulting cohort include Boston Consulting Group which made 24 offers, Alvarez and Marsal, McKinsey & Company with 16 offers each, Bain & Company with 15 offers.
In the Analytics and IT consulting cohort, TCS made 9 offers. In the enterprise technology cohort, Microsoft was the top recruiter with 3 offers.
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According to the institute, consulting emerged as the leading sector, accounting for 191 offers or 46% of the total. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) followed with 94 offers (23%), while consumer goods (FMCG) and durables accounted for 46 offers (11%). Conglomerates made 32 offers (8%), Information Technology made 8 (2%), Pharmaceutical Healthcare made 15 (4%), and Retail and Logistics made 17(4%).
Other sectors included pharmaceutical and healthcare with 15 offers, retail and logistics with 17, information technology with eight, and media and communications with six offers.
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Prof. Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson of Placements at IIMA, said, “It is good to see the recruiters continuing to reiterate their faith in our students. The sheer number of firms visiting the campus this time, the variety of sectors they represented, and the diversity of roles they offered attest to the quality of the cohort on multiple dimensions. More than the numbers themselves, the fact that many students got opportunities in sectors and firms they prefer the most makes me happier. This aligns more with the central motto of our placement policy: Maximizing the recruiter-recruitee fit. Our liberal dream policy also helped in maximizing this fit significantly. That being said, we will review the entire process and see how we can improve this fit further.”
The institute said further details of the placement process would be published in an audited report in accordance with the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS).
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