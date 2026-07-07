A new batch for the 2026–28 academic session has been welcomed by IIM Kozhikode, with the institute recording its highest-ever representation of women in the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP). A total of 599 students have been admitted to the institute’s three full-time MBA programmes, while 99 candidates have joined the doctoral programmes. The inauguration ceremony for the new batch was held on July 5 at the Kozhikode campus.

IIM Kozhikode sets new record with 66% women in flagship MBA Batch

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A new milestone has been achieved by the institute this year, as women now make up nearly 66% of the flagship PGP batch. Out of 499 students admitted to the programme, 329 are women. With this, IIM Kozhikode has become the first Indian Institute of Management to record such a high share of women students in its flagship MBA programme.

The institute has seen a steady rise in women’s participation over the years. The 50% mark was first crossed in 2013 and was achieved again in 2021. The figure increased to 59% in 2024 and has now reached nearly 66% in 2026. Across all three full-time MBA programmes, women account for about 63% of the total student strength.

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{{^usCountry}} Academic diversity has also been reflected in the new batch. More than half of the students admitted to the flagship PGP are from non-engineering backgrounds. In this programme, 57% of the students belong to non-engineering disciplines. The PGP in Liberal Studies and Management has recorded the highest share, with 96% of students coming from non-engineering streams, while the PGP in Finance has 45% non-engineering students. Overall, 59% of the students admitted to the three MBA programmes are from non-engineering backgrounds. IIM Nagpur opens applications for blended MBA program for working professionals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Academic diversity has also been reflected in the new batch. More than half of the students admitted to the flagship PGP are from non-engineering backgrounds. In this programme, 57% of the students belong to non-engineering disciplines. The PGP in Liberal Studies and Management has recorded the highest share, with 96% of students coming from non-engineering streams, while the PGP in Finance has 45% non-engineering students. Overall, 59% of the students admitted to the three MBA programmes are from non-engineering backgrounds. IIM Nagpur opens applications for blended MBA program for working professionals {{/usCountry}}

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Along with the MBA programmes, 99 scholars have been admitted to the doctoral programmes. Of these, 27 have joined the regular Doctoral Programme in Management, where women make up 66% of the batch, the highest recorded by the institute so far. Another 72 scholars have been admitted to the Executive Doctoral Programme. The first batch of the Doctoral Programme in Management (Teaching Track) has also been introduced. The programme has been designed to prepare future faculty members and researchers in the field of management.

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During the inauguration ceremony, the importance of diversity, equal opportunities and quality education was highlighted. Students were encouraged to make responsible use of technology while developing leadership skills, creativity and ethical values. It was also shared that efforts will continue to strengthen an inclusive learning environment by bringing together students from different academic and social backgrounds and preparing them for leadership roles in the future.