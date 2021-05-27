Home / Education / News / IIM Sambalpur achieves 100 percent placement for sixth batch MBA students
IIM Sambalpur on Wednesday said it achieved 100 per cent placement for students of the sixth batch of its flagship MBA programme with a multi-fold increase in the number of recruiters across sectors, despite the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
MAY 27, 2021
More than 110 companies participated in the on-campus summer internship placement process for 157 students, according to a statement issued by the institute.

"IIM Sambalpur is proud to announce the successful completion of 100 per cent summer placements for the sixth batch (2020-22) of its flagship MBA programme," it said.

This year also saw a sharp increase in the number of companies in the automobile, e-commerce, and pharmaceutical sectors, which visited the campus, it said.

"IIM Sambalpur has yet again bettered its previous records and will continuously strive to exceed expectations of all its stakeholders," institute director Mahadeo Jaiswal said.

"Despite the current market dynamics, our students have secured offers from various companies with their hard work and dedication," he added.

