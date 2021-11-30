Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / IIT Bombay congratulates alumnus Parag Agrawal on elevation as Twitter CEO
news

IIT Bombay congratulates alumnus Parag Agrawal on elevation as Twitter CEO

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Tuesday congratulated its alumnus Parag Agrawal on his elevation as CEO of the microblogging giant Twitter.
Parag Agrawal was named Twitter CEO on Monday. (AP/Twitter)
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 01:33 PM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Tuesday congratulated its alumnus Parag Agrawal on his elevation as CEO of the microblogging giant Twitter. 

“Congratulations to our alumnus Dr. Parag Agrawal for being appointed the new CEO of Twitter. Dr. Agrawal obtained his B.Tech. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay in 2005. He started working at Twitter in 2011 & became the CTO in 2017,” the institute tweeted. 

Mumbai-born Parag's mother is a retired school teacher. His father was employed in the atomic energy sector and held senior positions there. Parag (37) studied at the Atomic Energy Central School in Mumbai. 

He moved to the United States in 2005. In 2011, he joined Twitter while still pursuing his PhD at Stanford University. 

Twitter’s outgoing CEO Dorsey announced on Monday that Agrawal will be the company’s new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP