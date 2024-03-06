IIT Guwahati partners with global universities to provide students with diverse learning experiences and opportunities

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has signed as many as four Memorandums of Understanding with two international educational institutions – Dalhousie University, Canada, and Gifu University, Japan. IIT Guwahati(Vikramjit Kakati / Wikimedia Commons)

According to a press release, the MoUs were signed for 5 years with possibilities of extension based on mutual understanding.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director at IIT Guwahati spoke at the signing event wherein he said that IIT Guwahati is committed to supporting students' academic and personal growth through these programs.

He added that the collaborations are aimed at providing students with diverse learning experiences and growth opportunities, fostering a holistic educational environment at IIT Guwahati.

Also read: IIT Guwahati inks four MoUs with universities in Canada and Japan

The MoU with Dalhousie University was signed by Prof P. Balakrishnan and Prof Ahuja of IIT Guwahati. Whereas, Prof. Kazuhiro Yoshida, President of GIFU University, signed the three MoUs with IIT Guwahati.

Details of the MoUs:

The MoU with Dalhousie University, Canada will establish a Joint Doctoral Program designed to foster dynamic research collaborations between scholars and students from both institutions. It will facilitate exchange programs for students and academic staff, enabling joint research activities, and promoting the sharing of research materials.

Three MoUs were signed by IIT Guwahati with Gifu University, Japan. The International Joint PhD Program, spanning a standard duration of three years, involves a collaborative course design by both universities, offering students a comprehensive educational experience.

Scholars will be receiving collective guidance and mentorship from faculty members at both home and partner institutions. Additionally, the progress of research will be evaluated by a multidisciplinary team of experts from both universities.

Another agreement has been made for a 2-year ‘International Masters Joint Degree Program in Food Science and Technology’, guided by collaborative management between Gifu University and IIT Guwahati. The program emphasizes data sharing across institutions, aiming to cultivate highly skilled professionals in food science and related fields.

The third collaboration with Gifu University is to establish a ‘Glocal Expert Program,’ an international joint-certificate initiative under the Inter-University Exchange Project (IUEP). Under this program, students will obtain certification from both universities as exchange students.

Also read: BPSC TRE 3.0 exam on March 16 postponed, check revised schedule here

The collaborations were made during the 3-day event, the ‘Japan-NER Bioeconomic Technology Cooperation Symposium 2024’ (JNBTCS-2024), hosted by IIT Guwahati from March 3rd to 5th, 2024. The event was attended by a plethora of researchers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from across India and Japan.