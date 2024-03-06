 Artificial Intelligence at its best? Meet Iris, the first AI generated teacher! - Hindustan Times
Meet Iris, the new favourite teacher of students at a Kerala school: She is AI generated and has host of features!

Meet Iris, the new favourite teacher of students at a Kerala school: She is AI generated and has host of features!

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 06, 2024 06:58 PM IST

Iris, the first generative AI teacher, has been introduced at KTCT Higher Secondary School in Trivandrum and developed by Makerlabs Edutech Private Limited.

At a time when the power of artificial intelligence is soaring high, a school in Kerala has made history by taking the benefits of AI a notch higher. The KTCT Higher Secondary School in Trivandrum has introduced its first generative AI teacher, Iris that has been developed in collaboration with Makerlabs Edutech Private Limited.

AI Teacher Robot Iris boasts of several features such as speaking in at least three languages, answering difficult questions, voice assistant, interactive learning and more.
AI Teacher Robot Iris boasts of several features such as speaking in at least three languages, answering difficult questions, voice assistant, interactive learning and more. (Photo: makerlabs_official)

Making education an entirely conducive experience for students, the AI teacher Iris can speak at least three languages, answer difficult questions, and boasts of several other features such as voice assistant, interactive learning, manipulation capabilities, and mobilities.

A video of Iris has also been shared by Makerlabs on its official Instagram handle that has already caught the attention of netizens. Sharing the video, Makerlabs said that the AI Teacher Robot Iris is poised to redefine the learning landscape as we know it.

“By adapting to each student’s needs and preferences, IRIS empowers educators to deliver engaging and effective lessons like never before,” wrote Makerlabs on the post.

Check out the video of Iris shared by Makerlabs on Instagram below:

