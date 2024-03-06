WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Planning to apply? Check out these important points before submitting applications

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will be commencing the registration process for WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 from March 7, 2024, to fill up 10255 posts of constable in West Bengal Police. Candidates willing to apply can visit the official website of WBPRB prb.wb.gov.in to submit their applications. Registrations for the West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment 2024 begins on March 7, 2024. Check out the important points to remember before applying. (File image)

The last date to submit your application is April 5, 2024.

Now, candidates must note that before applying for the Police Constable post, they must remember certain points. In this article, we will look at some of the important factors that all applicants should keep in mind to submit their application forms seamlessly.

Ensuring eligibility:

Before applying, candidates must ensure they meet all the eligibility requirements as set by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. These are as follows:

Nationality: The candidate must be a citizen of India.

The candidate must be a citizen of India. Age limit: The candidate must not be less than 18 years old and must not be more than 30 years old as of 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

The candidate must not be less than 18 years old and must not be more than 30 years old as of 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories. Education qualifications: Candidates must have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or equivalent board.

Candidates must have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or equivalent board. Language: Candidates should be able to speak, read, and write the Bengali language. For the applicants of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts: Provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 (West Ben. Act XXIV of 1961) shall be applicable.

What is the application fee?

The Board has fixed the following as processing fees while submitting applications:

All categories except ST/SC (West Bengal only): ₹ 170

170 Schedule Tribe (West Bengal only): ₹ 20

20 Schedule Caste (West Bengal only): ₹ 20

20 Candidates belonging to SC/ST are required to produce their SC/ST certificates issued by the competent authority at the time of verification on the date of the Interview failing which their candidature will be canceled.

There will be no exemption of fees for SC/ST candidates of OTHER States.

Payment of Application Fees can be made through Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Net-Banking of any Bank. Fees can also be paid through different e-wallets and UPI App.

The Documents needed:

While filling out your applications, the following documents are to be ensured:

Candidates must upload a recent (not more than 3 Months old) passport-size coloured photograph and a scanned copy of their full signature in .jpg format covering the entire space provided in the form.

format covering the entire space provided in the form. The size of the photograph file must be within 10 kb – 50 Kb.

Candidates must adhere to the same look as in the photograph at each stage of the examination process.

Photograph specifications: Must be on a white background with clear contrast without anything covering the face. The head should not be covered, and the eyes must be open, visible, and free from reflection or glare from glasses. Eyes should not be covered by sunglasses, tinted glasses, glass frames, or locks of hair.

The signature should tally with the full name of the applicant as any mismatch may lead to the application getting cancelled. The size of the signature file must be within 5 kb - 20 kb.

Each applicant should have an individual mobile number and e-mail ID. The Mobile Number and Email ID. should remain unaltered throughout the recruitment process as candidates will get OTP at the registered mobile number and e-mail ID during various stages.

Before submitting, candidates must re-check the information entered (including their photograph & signature) on the application form before proceeding with online payment.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form, keep it safely, and save the Application Sl. No. for all future communications.

(For more related information, visit the official website)