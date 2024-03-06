International Women’s Day: Amazon India to provide scholarships to 500 female students pursuing career in tech domain

Amazon India has announced scholarships to 500 female students under the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Program, in the run-up to International Women’s Day 2024. International Women's Day: Amazon India announces scholarships to 500 female students under the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Program.(Reuters File Photo)

According to a press release issued by Amazon India, this is the third edition of the #SheIsAmazon campaign launched by Amazon India on the 49th International Women’s Day, under the theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The campaign highlights 49 distinct programs, initiatives, and benefits implemented by various entities within Amazon to empower women both within and beyond the company.

Also read: International Women’s Day: Amrita AHEAD’S special initiative, female students to get 20% scholarship on online courses

The scholarship is aimed at providing female students with access to invaluable resources and opportunities to pursue careers in technology.

Students will be getting financial support, mentorship by Amazon employees, and advanced personalized coding boot camps to help them transition into successful careers in the tech industry, thereby building future women leaders in technology.

As part of the program, selected students will receive INR 50,000 per year for the duration of their courses in computer science or related fields of study.

This year, students will also be provided with personal laptops to ensure seamless participation in boot camps, webinars, and other engagement exercises, the release informed.

Also read: University of Sheffield invites applications for its 3-year Mechatronic & Robotic Engineering BEng course

Akshay Kashyap, Lead of Amazon Future Engineer, Amazon India, said that the initiative reaffirms Amazon's dedication to bridging the gap between talent and opportunity while promoting diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.

“Through the Amazon Future Engineer Scholar Intern Program, we are investing in the next generation of female leaders in technology to build a better world for all of us,” Kashyap added.