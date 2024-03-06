 International Women’s Day: Amazon India announces scholarships to 500 students - Hindustan Times
International Women's Day: Amazon India to provide scholarships to 500 female students pursuing career in tech domain

International Women’s Day: Amazon India to provide scholarships to 500 female students pursuing career in tech domain

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 06, 2024 02:39 PM IST

The objective of the scholarship is to provide female students with the resources and opportunities to pursue careers in technology, said a press release.

Amazon India has announced scholarships to 500 female students under the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Program, in the run-up to International Women’s Day 2024.

International Women's Day: Amazon India announces scholarships to 500 female students under the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Program.(Reuters File Photo)
International Women's Day: Amazon India announces scholarships to 500 female students under the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Program.(Reuters File Photo)

According to a press release issued by Amazon India, this is the third edition of the #SheIsAmazon campaign launched by Amazon India on the 49th International Women’s Day, under the theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’.

The campaign highlights 49 distinct programs, initiatives, and benefits implemented by various entities within Amazon to empower women both within and beyond the company.

The scholarship is aimed at providing female students with access to invaluable resources and opportunities to pursue careers in technology.

Students will be getting financial support, mentorship by Amazon employees, and advanced personalized coding boot camps to help them transition into successful careers in the tech industry, thereby building future women leaders in technology.

As part of the program, selected students will receive INR 50,000 per year for the duration of their courses in computer science or related fields of study.

This year, students will also be provided with personal laptops to ensure seamless participation in boot camps, webinars, and other engagement exercises, the release informed.

Akshay Kashyap, Lead of Amazon Future Engineer, Amazon India, said that the initiative reaffirms Amazon's dedication to bridging the gap between talent and opportunity while promoting diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.

“Through the Amazon Future Engineer Scholar Intern Program, we are investing in the next generation of female leaders in technology to build a better world for all of us,” Kashyap added.

