 International Women's Day: Amrita AHEAD announces 20% scholarship to female students - Hindustan Times
International Women’s Day: Amrita AHEAD’S special initiative, female students to get 20% scholarship on online courses

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 06, 2024 01:15 PM IST

The program will begin from March 31, 2024 that is aimed at empowering female students by providing them with the opportunity to advance their education.

Amrita AHEAD has announced a special initiative wherein all female students enrolling in any of its online degree programmes will receive a 20% scholarship on their first semester fees. The initiative comes in line with International Women’s Day celebrations.

International Women's Day: Amrita AHEAD has announced a special initiative wherein all female students enrolling in any of its online degree programmes will receive a 20% scholarship on their first semester fees. (Representative Image)
International Women's Day: Amrita AHEAD has announced a special initiative wherein all female students enrolling in any of its online degree programmes will receive a 20% scholarship on their first semester fees. (Representative Image)

Notably, Amrita AHEAD is the online program division of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked among the top 10 universities in India as per the NIRF 2023.

According to a press release, the initiative that will begin on March 31, 2024, is aimed at empowering female students across India by providing them with the opportunity to advance their education through Amrita AHEAD's 100% online UGC-entitled programmes.

Students can also enhance their professional prospects through the course, contributing to their personal growth, the release added. The online degree programmes are developed in collaboration with industry professionals, and national and international faculty.

Furthermore, Amrita AHEAD also offers scholarships of up to 100% for qualified applicants in various programmes.

Interested students can enrol by visiting onlineamrita.com.

