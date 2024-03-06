 TS EdCET 2024 registration begins, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EdCET 2024 registration begins, direct link here

TS EdCET 2024 registration begins, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 06, 2024 12:24 PM IST

TS EdCET 2024 registration begins today, March 6, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has started the TS EdCET 2024 registration process on March 6, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of TS EdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EdCET 2024 registration begins, direct link here

The last date for submission and registration of online application form without late fee is till May 6, 2024. The last date for submission and registration of online application form with late fee is till may 13, 2024.

The correction window will open on May 13 and will close on May 15, 2024. The admit card will be available for download on May 20, 2024. The examination will be conducted on May 23, 2024 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Direct link to apply for TS EdCET 2024

TS EdCET 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TS EdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on TS EdCET 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application registration fee is 750/- for other category candidates and 550/- for SC/ST/PH candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EdCET.

