 University of Sheffield invites applications for 3-year program
University of Sheffield invites applications for its 3-year Mechatronic & Robotic Engineering BEng course

University of Sheffield invites applications for its 3-year Mechatronic & Robotic Engineering BEng course

HT Education Desk
Mar 06, 2024

This three-year program aims to shape students into highly employable engineering graduates.

Admissions are open at the University of Sheffield, UK, for its Mechatronic & Robotic Engineering BEng course which is scheduled to commence in September 2024.

According to a press release by the University of Sheffield, this three-year program aims to shape students into highly employable engineering graduates.

From a first year spent learning how to control robotic systems, and a second year exploring areas like programming (C++), mechanical design and intelligent systems, students will go on to apply their skills to a practical project. This will see them designing a system using 3D CAD tools, and building robots in the University's innovative iForge Makerspace. Students will consistently engage with industry-standard equipment and learn about state-of-the-art applications in robotics, industrial control and advanced manufacturing, informed the press release.

Eligibility Criteria:

80 % marks in Standard XII (India – CBSE, CISCE & Maharashtra State Board), 75 % in Standard XII (India – West Bengal Board) and 85% in Standard XII (India – Other state board) - including maths and a science subject.

IELTS grade of 6.0 with a minimum of 5.5 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification

Fee Details:

Overseas students (2024 -25) annual tuition fee is £29,110

Scholarships:

Engineering Excellence Scholarship

Scholarships of up to £3,000 will be granted based on academic excellence to overseas fee-status students starting an undergraduate degree in September 2024.

The scholarship will be awarded to overseas fee-status undergraduate students who exceed the academic conditions of the standard UCAS offer. Candidates who attain A level grades of A*AA or above (or the equivalent qualification in your country) will receive the Excellence Scholarship, informed the university.

For more information, visit the official website.

