WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Where, how to apply for 10255 posts from March 7

Mar 06, 2024 02:34 PM IST
Mar 06, 2024 02:34 PM IST

WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: How and where to apply for 10255 posts from March 7 can be checked here.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB will begin the registration process for WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 on March 7, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the constable posts can find the direct link to apply on the official website of WBPRB.

The last date to apply for the posts is till April 5, 2024. The correction window will open on April 8 and will close on April 14, 2024.

The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent to apply for the post. The age limit should be between 18 years to 30 years of age.

Where to Apply

To apply for 10255 Constable posts in West Bengal Police 2024, candidates will have to visit the official website WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in.
  • Click on recruitment link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 link.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

The application fee is 170/- for all categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only), SC/ST category candidates of West Bengal will have to pay 20/- as application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBPRB.

Official Notice Here 

