IIT Jodhpur introduces one-of-its kind BTech in civil and infrastructure engg

IIT-Jodhpur has introduced a one-of-its-kind BTech programme in civil and infrastructure engineering by including courses related to large-scale integrated infrastructures.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:30 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

IIT-Jodhpur has introduced a one-of-its-kind BTech programme in civil and infrastructure engineering by including courses related to large-scale integrated infrastructures such as telecom and IT, renewable and non-renewable energy, railway, airport and seaport design, officials said.

They explained that contrary to other civil engineering programmes in India, this curriculum will introduce students to a variety of fields such as infrastructure planning and designing, a good knowledge of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, smart materials and sensors, and security of infrastructure from physical and digital threats.

According to the head of the civil and infrastructure engineering department at IIT-Jodhpur, Ranju Mohan, unlike the manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace industries, the civil and infrastructure industries have been slow in embracing digital and transformative technologies.

Application of artificial intelligence, cyber-physical systems, and digital twins will reduce cost and time, streamline construction, and reduce waste, he said.

"Our programme has a course structure that incorporates and integrates conventional civil engineering with these advanced transformative technologies. This way, we are creating next-generation civil engineers who can address societal needs from a multidisciplinary perspective which is exactly what the current industry needs," he added.

The programme also allows students to earn a specialisation in either 'smart infrastructure' or 'environmental engineering' in addition to the regular BTech degree. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
