IIT Kanpur invites applications for eMasters degree in Next Generation Wireless Technologies course

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has invited applications for eMasters degree in Next Generation Wireless Technologies course. The course designed by the Department of Electrical Engineering does not require GATE score for application.

IIT Kanpur's invites applications for eMasters degree, details here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a press release issued by IIT Kanpur, this program will train professionals in equipment and device technology that aids in delivering expertise in voice, data, and multimedia information. Professionals will also receive training in designing, operating, installing, and practicing Next Generation Wireless Technologies to meet various industry needs.

The eMasters program is an executive friendly program which offers participants the flexibility to complete the program in 1-3 years. World class faculty and researchers teach the program during weekend-only through live interactive classes.

The Next Generation Wireless Technologies program features a 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused curriculum. It also provides access to the placement cell at IITK, the incubation cell, and the alumni network, leading to successful career advancement and networking experiences, read the press statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply for the eMasters program is till October 31, 2023. The classes will commence from January 2024. More related details can be checked at -emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-wireless-technologies.