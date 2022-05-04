IIT Madras computer science courses now available to the public

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has made its courses in Computer Science available to general public. According to a press release issued by the institute on Wednesday, a portal has been created containing the core courses that can be accessed by Educational Institutions, students and anyone else who wants to.

The Computer Science courses that can be accesses on the portal <strong>nsm.iitm.ac.in/cse/</strong> are on programming, Data Structures, Computer Organisation and Algorithms. These courses have YouTube recordings of live lectures taught to the students at IIT Madras during the covid-19 pandemic.

Prof. C. Chandra Sekhar, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), IIT Madras, said, “The recordings of live lectures for CSE core courses at the undergraduate level and the graduate level, by the faculty of the Department are expected to be helpful to the students in Engineering Colleges to learn the underlying concepts and principles of the subjects of these courses in the right manner.”

“It will also be beneficial to the teachers in Engineering Colleges to get to know how to effectively teach the important and fundamental subjects in Computer Science and Engineering and how to equip the students with the problem solving skills. It is hoped that the portal will be used to improve the quality of teaching and learning the CSE core subjects in Engineering Colleges in India,” Sekhar added.

Dr. Rupesh Nasre, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “The portal has been created to help students who could not study at IIT Madras, especially those from remote and rural areas of the country. They will have access to the same curriculum that is taught in the institute. This initiative will ensure that quality material is accessible to all students.”