IIT Mandi launches free skill development courses, registration begins

Indian Institute of Technology, India has launched free skill development courses. These courses will help candidates to enhance their abilities from industrial, academic, and research perspectives. The registration for these courses which range from basic to advanced levels have started. Candidates can apply for the courses through the official site of IIT Mandi at iitmandi.ac.in.

The five different short courses have been launched under Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam or HPKVN scheme. The duration of the course will be for one month and the registration is free of cost. The Institute will also provide free food, accommodation, and teaching material.

The course is open to motivated IT, diploma engineers, engineering students, practicing/working engineers, Post Graduates and Ph.D. level students, teachers/faculty members of technical institutions of Himachal Pradesh who are having a strong willingness to excel in their scientific and engineering research pursuits, read the press statement. The courses are given below.

Hands-On Course on Embedded Systems Model Predictive Control for Industrial Systems Hands-On Training of Computational Fluid Dynamics Finite Element Modelling for Engineering Hands-On Course on Product Design and Manufacturing

Direct link to register online