IIT Roorkee celebrates 175 years of existence

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR), previously known as Thomason College of Engineering and University of Roorkee, is celebrating its 175th anniversary.

The celebrations started on November 25, 2021 and will continue till November 24, 2022.

Different academic, cultural, sports, outreach activities are being planned by students, faculty, staff and alumni during the year of celebrations, the institute said.

Marking the celebration, the institute hosted an alumni outreach event at Gandhinagar on March 27, 2022.

Addressing the event, Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee, said, “We chose Gandhinagar as our first stop in our plans to celebrate the 175th year of IIT Roorkee in the midst of our alumni. These programs provide us an opportunity to connect with our alumni and share with them all that is happening at IIT Roorkee. We hope to make them feel good that their alma mater is scaling new heights and they can continue to be proud of IIT Roorkee.”

History of IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee, formerly known as The Roorkee College was established in 1847 AD as the first engineering college in the British empire.

In November 1949 it was elevated from the erstwhile college to the first engineering university of independent India.

On September 21, 2001, the University was declared an institute of national importance, through a bill in the parliament, changing its status from University of Roorkee to Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee.

