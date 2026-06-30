ANNAM.AI, India's First Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence in Agriculture, hosted by IIT Ropar under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has introduced HACK CORE 2026, an AI hackathon for the nation. The hackathon has been arranged jointly by Syngenta and Google, to promote innovative AI solutions to benefit agriculture.

IIT Ropar’s ANNAM.AI, Syngenta and Google Launch ‘HACK CORE 2026

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Through this initiative, innovative ideas would emerge for crop health monitoring, pest control, soil intelligence, climate-resilient farming, and widespread use of biological products in India. Students, researchers, developers, startups, innovators, and early-career technologists passionate about Artificial Intelligence, data science, agriculture, and sustainable innovation are invited to apply.

This is because the HACK CORE 2026 event has provided a platform where innovative ideas can be turned into practical solutions that will help farmers and the agricultural ecosystem. The selected teams will have the opportunity to visit IIT Ropar to take part in the 36-hour Build Sprint, during which participants will create prototypes in collaboration with researchers, academicians, and industry experts. During this process, the real problems faced by agriculture will be addressed, and the scalable solutions using AI will be designed and ready for implementation at the field level. The participants will also receive practical knowledge and guidance on technology and the industry.

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{{^usCountry}} Various rewards will be given to the participants. The winners of the competition will have the opportunity to visit Syngenta's Research Centre in Atessa, Italy, where they will see advanced biological research and technologies. The winners will also receive Google Cloud credits, which will enable them to use AI tools, software, and cloud computing to improve their projects. The participants will also be provided expert mentorship from experts of ANNAM.AI and Syngenta as well as the field-level research and interactions . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Various rewards will be given to the participants. The winners of the competition will have the opportunity to visit Syngenta's Research Centre in Atessa, Italy, where they will see advanced biological research and technologies. The winners will also receive Google Cloud credits, which will enable them to use AI tools, software, and cloud computing to improve their projects. The participants will also be provided expert mentorship from experts of ANNAM.AI and Syngenta as well as the field-level research and interactions . {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is pertinent to note that the hackathon has been coordinated in line with the vision of the Government of India to encourage digital and technology-based agriculture. The application of artificial intelligence will encourage better decision-making, increased crop productivity, and sustainable farming practices. A high level of collaboration has also been encouraged among academics and innovators for developing practical solutions in the long run for farmers throughout the country. How to Apply : {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is pertinent to note that the hackathon has been coordinated in line with the vision of the Government of India to encourage digital and technology-based agriculture. The application of artificial intelligence will encourage better decision-making, increased crop productivity, and sustainable farming practices. A high level of collaboration has also been encouraged among academics and innovators for developing practical solutions in the long run for farmers throughout the country. How to Apply : {{/usCountry}}

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Applications must be submitted through the official HACK CORE 2026 website.

The challenge themes and competition guidelines should be reviewed before registration.

The online application form must be completed with the required details.

Applications must be submitted on or before July 21, 2026.

Shortlisted teams will be informed after the screening process and will be invited to IIT Ropar for the Build Sprint.

Who Can Apply :

Students from recognised colleges and universities can apply.

Researchers and developers can participate.

Startups and innovators from across India can register.

Early-career professionals with an interest in AI, agriculture, data science, and sustainable technology can also apply.

Challenge Areas :

AI solutions for crop health monitoring.

Smart pest management systems.

Soil intelligence and data-driven farming.

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Climate-resilient agriculture.

Wider adoption of biological products in farming.

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