IIT-Kharagpur reports highest placements, maximum offer at 2.4cr

IIT-Kharagpur recorded over 1,100 placement offers, it said in a statement.
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 04:35 PM IST
PTI | , Kolkata

Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur said on Saturday that this year it has recorded highest placement offers in the history of IITs with the maximum packages being in the range of 2-2.40 crore per annum.

"Despite the ongoing pandemic situation, IIT-Kharagpur bagged extraordinary numbers of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which is the highest number among all the other top higher academic institutes in India," it added.

Students got 35 international offers, it said.

Two bigger offers were made by two lead recruiters with packages at 2-2.4 crore per annum, it said.

"Till now, we got more than 20 offers in the scale of 1 crore," the institute said.

Among the recruiters were Qualcomm, Microsoft, Google, Uber, Intel, American Express, Honeywell, Samsung and IBM, it said.

The placement session went on for three days till Friday, it said.

Over 100 companies across all sectors -- software, analytics, consulting, core engineering, banking, finance -- took part in the recruitment process, an IIT-Kharagpur spokesperson said. 

