IIT-M incubated startup sets record in upskilling people in Python programming

Beating the previous record by 50 times, IIT Madras-incubated startup GUVI and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has set the Guinness world record in upskilling Indians in Python programming language.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Beating the previous record by 50 times, IIT Madras-incubated startup GUVI and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has set the Guinness world record in upskilling Indians in Python programming language. They set the record for "most numbers of users to take a programming lesson in 24 hours".

As many as 1,12,319 people participated in the 'AI-for-India' Initiative organized on April 24-25, 2021 by GUVI and AICTE which primary aim to reach out one million Indians and upskill them in the Python programme language.

"More than six lakh users across 28 states registered for their highly anticipated AI-For-India event and around 1.12 lakh users completed building the face recognition app in the online workshop," SP Balamurugan, Co-Founder & CEO, GUVI told ANI.

Participants from various backgrounds like school kids, high school students, college graduates, job seekers, and experienced IT and non-IT professionals took part in the event.

"Students and working professionals from all parts of the country, from the urban centres to those in remote villages, worked on their mobile phones and laptops to take programming lessons in Python during this landmark event. The visuals are from a local village in Tamil Nadu. Students and professionals in these villages arranged a dozen streaming devices to attend a free online workshop based on Artificial Intelligence," Balamurugan said.

"The host of the workshop was guiding them on how to build a facial recognition app from scratch," he added.

Tech aspirants can avail of a professionally curated over 100-course catalog for a minimal amount of 399/month or 1499/year. The certification for that Python course will be available on paying a minimal fee of Rs. 1770/- as it is issued by IIT-Madras.

Topics
iit madras guinness world record holder startup company aicte
