The Bogotá International Book Fair (FILBo) 2026 has concluded, with India participating as the Guest of Honour Country.

India draws nearly 300,000 visitors at Bogotá Book Fair 2026

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The Indian presentation was organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Colombia and executed by the National Book Trust (NBT) drew nearly 300,000 visitors to the India Pavilion and marking one of the largest international cultural showcases mounted by the country at a global book fair.

As per a press statement issued by NBT, the presentation spanned 3,000 square metres and featured literary discussions, exhibitions, film screenings, cultural performances and interactive sessions aimed at deepening literary and cultural ties between India and Latin America.

Designed as an immersive cultural space inspired by elements of Kerala’s Nalukettu architecture, Amber Fort and Hampi Bazaar, the pavilion showcased India’s civilisational heritage alongside contemporary creative expression. According to Nijoo Dubey, the concept aimed to present “many Indias together” within a single space.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, India’s Ambassador to Colombia, Vanlalhuma, said India’s participation as Guest of Honour would help strengthen relations with Colombia and the wider Latin American region, read the press statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, India’s Ambassador to Colombia, Vanlalhuma, said India’s participation as Guest of Honour would help strengthen relations with Colombia and the wider Latin American region, read the press statement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The pavilion hosted seven curated exhibitions, more than 105 literary sessions, 27 film screenings and 14 cultural performances. Themes ranged from Indian literature, Gandhi’s writings and women thinkers to ecological consciousness, reading traditions and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pavilion hosted seven curated exhibitions, more than 105 literary sessions, 27 film screenings and 14 cultural performances. Themes ranged from Indian literature, Gandhi’s writings and women thinkers to ecological consciousness, reading traditions and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the inauguration of the India Pavilion, Colombia’s Culture Minister Yannai Kadamani Fonrodona said India’s presence at FILBo would contribute significantly to strengthening literary and cultural understanding between India, Colombia and Latin America. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the inauguration of the India Pavilion, Colombia’s Culture Minister Yannai Kadamani Fonrodona said India’s presence at FILBo would contribute significantly to strengthening literary and cultural understanding between India, Colombia and Latin America. {{/usCountry}}

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