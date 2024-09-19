India remains a major partner for Maldives and also a major contributor to the development, especially in the education sector, Maldives Education, Labour & Skills Minister Ahmed Shafeeu has said. India major contributor to development of education sector: Maldives Minister

He was addressing education and skilling resources exhibition and conference DIDAC INDIA, on Wednesday.

"India has been a leader in many ways, not only in the region but also globally. When we consider India's economic and technological development, as well as its contributions to education and skill development, it's important to recognize its significance," Shafeeu said at the three-event that began on September 18 here.

The event is being organised by Messe Stuttgart India in collaboration with India Didactics Association (IDA).

It was inaugurated by renowned spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the presence of Shafeeu and Jacinta Allan, Premier of Victoria.

Ravi Shankar said educational institutions should prioritize addressing the mental health issues of teachers, students, and parents. It is crucial to establish a platform to help students develop mental resilience for their intellectual growth.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said there are 200 academic and research collaborations between Victoria and India. Victoria stands as the number one destination for Indian international students and "we see transnational education as the greatest opportunity for growth."

Aditya Gupta, CEO, of IDA said that to support Government of India’s vision and to further boost India’s education system, DIDAC INDIA 2024 convenes thought leaders, educators, policymakers, and industry officials from all around the world for in-depth exploration and global showcase.

India is witnessing a massive shift in the education and skilling sector with the introduction of AI and tech-driven solutions, he added.

Addressing this need of the hour, DIDAC INDIA's 14th edition will showcase a diverse array of futuristic solutions and resources to bolster the sector.

DIDAC INDIA opened new doors for foreign investments, tech innovation and collaborations to fuel India’s education and skill sector.

The participating countries include Maldives, Germany, Finland, the State of Victoria, the State of New South Wales and the UK.

Over 300 brands from 20 countries including Google, Apple, HP, Samsung, IBO, BenQ, Janatics, Pearson, and Roombr are showcasing over 5,000 products and technologies including AI, drones, educational supplies, IoT, robotics.