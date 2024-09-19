Odisha govt introduces new policy to provide safer workplace for medics

In the aftermath of the RG Kar Medical College woman doctor's rape and murder incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi introduced a new policy to provide a safe workplace environment for doctors, students and Medicare persons in the healthcare and health education institutions. Availability of doctor's duty rooms and washrooms for male and female doctors and nurses in all wards shall be ensured (HT File)

All health institutions should have a perimeter boundary wall with defined entry and exit gates. The entry of the general public and vehicles is to be regulated to stop the use of health institution premises for thoroughfare.

All employees/workers of the health institution should be provided with an ID card. Dress codes where applicable, should be strictly followed. Visitor pass system is to be followed for indoor patients. Only two entry passes are to be issued per patient, for attending the patient during official visiting hours and the attendants entering the ward should be frisked by the internal security guards to check for possession of any dangerous/objectionable items.

Attendants should wait in a designated waiting area outside the ward. They should be allowed to meet the patient only during visiting hours to be decided by the Medical Superintendent. Visiting hours must be mentioned on the visiting card issued to the attendants and also on the prominent sites in the Hospital/Medical College, as per the guidelines issued by the Odisha government.

Security guards must be posted in all OPDS and 24x7 outside wards. As far as possible, both male and female security guards must be posted. The security guards should patrol the campus and take steps for the removal of unauthorized vehicles and vendors.

If required, security hubs may be set up near high-case load departments in the hospital. The telephone numbers of these hubs may be made available through the display of signage. CCTV cameras are to be installed at strategic locations of the hospitals for monitoring of the activities in the hospital. CCTVs should be installed outside all hostels, main gates, roads, roundabouts, stairwells, and other strategic points on campus and each floor of the hostel. A control room must be available for security personnel 24x7 to keep watch on CCTV footage regularly, which must have at least 3 months of storage recording backup.

Well-lit secure parking areas, sufficient street lighting on the campus and provision of escort services or safe transportation options for night shifts for women doctors/employees/students should be made, stated the Odisha government.

A public redressal system is to be developed through which aggrieved attendants may approach the Superintendent or Head of the institution at the time of need, instead of taking the law into their own hands. The designated phone number should be displayed in conspicuous places on the campus. All health institutions should maintain, a close liaison with the IIC/SHO/Officer-in-Charge of the nearest police station.

In all Government Medical College Hospitals, a police outpost may be established within the premises of the institution. At least one female police staff must be available on duty at all times. Regular safety audits should be conducted to identify and address the potential security risks, as per the guidelines issued by the Odisha government.

Availability of doctor's duty rooms and washrooms for male and female doctors and nurses in all wards shall be ensured. A clear emergency response plan should be developed for all institutions, which may include panic buttons, emergency phones, mobile apps, etc. to respond quickly to any threat and in emergencies. A specific phone number can be set up in the main Security Control Room to report any emergency or security issue at any time, stated the Odisha government in the guidelines issued.

Institutions should foster a respectful workplace culture, addressing harassment, bullying or discrimination, and promoting a culture of inclusivity and respect. There must be zero tolerance for any harassment or bullying. Prominent signage must be displayed on the campus stating that patients' attendants & family must behave respectfully to all the medical and supporting staff and strict action would be taken against the offenders as per relevant provisions of law. Signage highlighting the penal provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Odisha Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage of Property) Act, 2008 should be placed in front of the health institutions, stated the Odisha government in the guidelines issued.

The health institution should provide orientation and training on respectful workplace culture, hospital safety policies, provisions for emergencies, respectful communication, punctuality and transparency, to all medicare workers, students and security personnel. Health institutions should take steps to offer support services, including counselling, women's self-defence training programs, and peer support groups to address workplace stress or trauma, according to the guidelines issued.

The health institution should establish a clear incident reporting process, ensuring confidentiality and prompt action on reported incidents. Any incident of violence against medical students should be promptly investigated by the college management and an FIR should be lodged with the Police within six hours by the Head of the Institution. A detailed action taken report on any incident of violence should invariably be sent to the National Medical Commission (NMC), within 48 hours of the incident. The superintendent of Police of the concerned district shall take immediate and appropriate action as per law against miscreants in order to discourage people from such activities.

An Institutional Monitoring Committee should be constituted to undertake a monthly review of all the above measures and take follow-up action thereon. The Committee should be chaired by the head of the institution and should have representatives of doctors/faculty, paramedics, students and other relevant groups, stated the Odisha government in the guidelines issued.

