Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Monday agreed that India would set up an offshore IIT campus in Nepal, according to a joint statement issued by the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, at Hyderabad House (ANI) more less

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This would be the third offshore campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) with two campuses being already operational in Tanzania's Zanzibar and UAE's Abu Dhabi.

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Shah undertook a two-day state visit to India from November 22. He was accompanied by a high-level official delegation. This was Shah's first visit to India after assuming office.

"In an expansion of India's development and capacity-building support to Nepal, the two leaders agreed that India would set up an offshore IIT campus in Nepal. This will serve as a force multiplier in Nepal's education sector and also promote job creation.

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"Both leaders welcomed the expanding co-operation between India and Nepal in the area of technology, including start-ups and digital and financial connectivity," the joint statement said.

IIT Madras opened its campus in Zanzibar in 2023, and 35 students have already graduated with MTech degrees in Data Science and AI and Ocean Structures so far. Over 100 students are enrolled in various BS programmes in Data Science and Chemical Process Engineering.

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IIT Delhi established its offshore campus in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in 2024, with nine UG, PG and doctoral courses being offered. In the academic year 2025-26, the campus had 171 students.