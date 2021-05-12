Ironwood Education ropes in Ravi Shastri, R Sridhar as advisory board members

Professional training and education company Ironwood Education on Wednesday said it has roped in Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar as advisory board members to mentor and guide in programme development for certified cricket coaching at various levels.

Further, the company announced the launch of a certification programme for Cricket Coach Education and Development. The certification program will be a mix of digital and on ground methodologies, techniques and tools.

"Under their able guidance, Ironwood Education aims to standardise and systematise coaching practices for all levels of the sport in the country, especially for the grassroots and intermediate levels of cricket." the filing said.

The Ironwood certification programme for coaching will also help professional employment of cricket coaches across the country, through its articulation of uniform professional standards and contemporary practices of cricket coaching, the company said.

"A structured and systematic coaching approach is the need of the day to develop, hone and nurture world class cricketers. At Ironwood we are equally committed to aiding this learning curve, emerging professionals and entrepreneurs will benefit from," Bela Desai, Promoter and Director of Ironwood Education Limited, said.