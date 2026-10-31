Jamia Millia Islamia will resume offline classes from November 10 after students called off their 18-day protest on Thursday night, with the university announcing a timeline to restore the students' union, a university order said on Friday.

Jamia to resume offline classes from Nov 10; second mid-term exams scheduled from Nov 16

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The university will also hold the second mid-term examinations offline from November 16 to 21.

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The order, issued by Registrar Prof Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, supersedes earlier notices and office orders dated October 24, 26 and 28. The university directed all deans, heads of departments and directors to ensure the smooth conduct of offline classes and examinations and maintain students' attendance and other records regularly.

The decision comes amid a prolonged standoff between the university administration and students over restoring the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), which triggered a protest and hunger strike on October 12.

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In another development, more than 2,000 teaching and non-teaching employees of the university attended a thanksgiving programme on Friday at 3:30 pm on the lawns of the Ansari Auditorium. They thanked the administration for resolving the two-decade-long impasse over students' union elections, according to a university statement.

The employees hailed the October 29 order approving the implementation of the JMISU Constitution, describing it as a result of the administration's efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue. They acknowledged the support and guidance the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Home Affairs provided over the past two weeks, the university said.

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The employees said the administration's repeated engagements with protesting students had eventually led to a cordial and democratic resolution of the longstanding issue, university officials said.

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However, the teaching staff demanded strict action against those responsible for allegedly writing anti-national graffiti and slogans on university walls and vandalising gates and other infrastructure, the university said.

The staff expressed disapproval of social media posts portraying the developments as a contest between winners and losers, saying such narratives could divide the university community.