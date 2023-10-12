JK groups B-School launches first residential MBA programme in product management

JK group’s Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB) launched the first two-year fully residential MBA programme with specialiation in product management programme at its campus in JK Lakshmipat University’s premises in Jaipur.

The programme is designed for those who are comfortable with technology, preferably with a STEM background, and a proven track record of two to four years in full-time industry roles.(Handout)

According to a statement issued by the group, this is the only full-time residential MBA in Product Management course to be offered by an Indian business school.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the programme, R P Singhania, the chairman and MD of JK Tyre and Industries and also the pro-chancellor of K Lakshmipat University (JKLU), said that the course is designed to equip learners with cutting-edge, industry-relevant skills that will empower them to make informed business decisions.

“The success of any product is profoundly influenced by the experiences of its consumers. Product management, as a distinct discipline, sets itself apart from business strategy, design, sales, marketing and engineering,” he said.

The programme is designed for those who are comfortable with technology, preferably with a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) background, and a proven track record of two to four years in full-time industry roles.

“Through in-classroom learning in year one and six-month-long full-time experiential learning in year two delivered in collaboration with corporate partners, the students will be groomed as future business leaders, greatly enhancing their domain expertise and behavioral capabilities,” the statement added.

HP Singhania, vice-chairman and MD of JK Paper and pro-chancellor of JKLU, said that product managers are central to the digital transformation & innovation in future-ready organisations.

“By focusing on three tracks -- general management, product management, and leadership, delivered through world-class faculty drawn from leading IIMs and practicing industry experts, the course will provide unparalleled experiential learning, imparting industry-relevant skills to learners giving them a competitive advantage in the job market,” he said.

The programme will admit students on the basis of their performance in CAT, XAT, GMAT, GRE, or HSB Test. The selection process will also involve a thorough evaluation of the statement of purpose and personal interviews, the statement stated.

